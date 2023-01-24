Bhopal: Cabinet nod to buy aircraft worth Rs 184 crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has given approval to purchase a new plane (Cessana XLS Jet) costing Rs 184 crore. It would be purchased from American company. It would be able to land only at Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Khajuraho airports. The air stripes of 28 districts would be upgraded so that new aircraft would be able to land there.

Besides, administrative approval of more than Rs 594 crore was given by the cabinet for important road construction works in the state.

Cabinet approved Rs 800 crore for two years (year 2022-23 and year 2023-24) under Chief Minister Urban Area Infrastructure Construction Scheme for urban infrastructure and other development works in the state and it was decided to make necessary budget provision.

An administrative approval of Rs 101.46 crore has been given to increase 85 PG seats in Sagar Medical College.

It was also decided by cabinet that additional 2 per cent interest will be reimbursed to women self-help groups on bank loans up to Rs 3 lakh. The reimbursement will be provided to those women self-help groups, which have been formed under the State Rural Livelihood Mission and Urban Livelihood Mission in all the districts and to those that have received 3 per cent interest subsidy from state government and the Central government. The cabinet decided to replace "contractual school teacher" with "primary teacher/laboratory teacher".