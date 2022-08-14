e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Partition Horror Memorial Day observed; Home Minister inaugurates digital exhibition at Rani Kamlapati station

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal railway division organised a function at Rani Kamlapati station on Partition Horror Memorial Day on Sunday. State home minister Narottam Mishra inaugurated a digital exhibition on the country's partition and difficulties people faced during the period.

Freedom fighters and local residents Devi Sharan and Narayani Devi were felicitated on the occasion. The freedom fighters were welcomed by Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay who presented saplings to them.

Freedom fighter Devi Sharan said, “People have worked very hard for the country's Independence. They were jailed and faced police excesses.”

Minister Mishra said, “We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav for which people of our country have worked very hard.” He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urging people to become part of Mahotsav.

He said Partition Horror Memorial Day was observed to remind the present generation of the difficulties faced by Indians during partition.

Photo exhibitions on horrors of partition have been organised at 10 railway stations under Bhopal division. They are Harda, Hoshangabad, Rani Kamlapati, Sanchi, Bina, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shivpuri, Shajapur, Rajgarh.

Additional divisional railway manager Rashmi Diwakar and Yogesh Kumar Saxena, senior divisional commercial manager Priyanka Dixit were present.

