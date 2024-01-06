Bhopal: Parsai Ki Bakri Depicts Corruption In System

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Play, Parsai Ki Bakri, depicting corruption prevalent in the government was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Saturday evening under the aegis of Bird Socio Cultural Society.

Written by Harishankar Parsai in 1960, the theatrical adaptation of the satire was directed by Kamlesh Dubey. The story of the play revolves around a leader who receives a sapling as a gift from abroad. An employee is kept in the garden for the protection of that plant but after a few days, the plant dries up. When the officers come to know about this, they tried to hide their carelessness. They create a fake issue before public to show that plant was eaten by a goat. After this, a Bakri Commission is formed, which investigates the matter. At the end, by bringing Chand Usmani in the middle and putting the blame on him, all the officers, employees, leaders, ministers are acquitted.

Dubey said that it took him around two months to make the theatrical adaptation of this satire. Two new experiments have been done in the play, firstly seven-eight songs have been added in the middle of the play. Secondly, all the characters of the play were seen in similar costumes. He said that Harishankar Parsai had written this satire in 1960 and Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of the country at that time.

“It is shown in the play how a goat in the form of corruption digests our plant in the form of development. The audience says that after watching this play they understood that corruption has been prevalent in the government system since the beginning, which continues even today,” he said.