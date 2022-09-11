Bhopal: Parents’ orientation programme held at Campion School

Bhopal: Campion School organised Parents’ Orientation programme on Saturday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Campion School organised Parents’ Orientation programme for the Std. VIII to Std X parents at its Loyola Auditorium on Saturday.

It was held under the guidance of Fr Athnas Lakra, Principal of Campion School, to ensure a positive atmosphere for learning as well as building up a healthy relationship between the parents, teachers and students.

It was also to familiarise the parents as partners in progress with the current curriculum, rules and regulations of the school, teaching methodologies and co-scholastic activities along with the importance of Education etc.

The principal enlightened the gathering by walking through the vision and philosophy of the school, the Importance of Jesuit education, Jesuit guidelines, and education etc.

Principal gave tips on how to nurture a child with love and care to build a strong foundation. He also emphasised giving a disciplined environment, opportunities, and responsibilities to children so that they can deal with the situation in a positive manner.

He urged the parents ‘to work with the child rather than working on the child’ and be role models for their kids.

One to one questions and answers and suggestions were also held. Parents of Std. VIII to X asked questions to the principal about different Schooling and curricular activities.