e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Parents’ orientation programme held at Campion School

Bhopal: Parents’ orientation programme held at Campion School

It was held under the guidance of Fr Athnas Lakra, Principal of Campion School, to ensure a positive atmosphere for learning as well as building up a healthy relationship between the parents, teachers and students.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Campion School organised Parents’ Orientation programme on Saturday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Campion School organised Parents’ Orientation programme for the Std. VIII to Std X parents at its Loyola Auditorium on Saturday.

It was held under the guidance of Fr Athnas Lakra, Principal of Campion School, to ensure a positive atmosphere for learning as well as building up a healthy relationship between the parents, teachers and students.

It was also to familiarise the parents as partners in progress with the current curriculum, rules and regulations of the school, teaching methodologies and co-scholastic activities along with the importance of Education etc.

The principal enlightened the gathering by walking through the vision and philosophy of the school, the Importance of Jesuit education, Jesuit guidelines, and education etc.

Principal gave tips on how to nurture a child with love and care to build a strong foundation. He also emphasised giving a disciplined environment, opportunities, and responsibilities to children so that they can deal with the situation in a positive manner.

He urged the parents ‘to work with the child rather than working on the child’ and be role models for their kids.

One to one questions and answers and suggestions were also held. Parents of Std. VIII to X asked questions to the principal about different Schooling and curricular activities.

Read Also
Child Marriage: Kanataka Police arrest man, parents of girl
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Parents’ orientation programme held at Campion School

Bhopal: Parents’ orientation programme held at Campion School

Bhopal: The wandering lone leopard believed to have fled from Kuno Sanctuary!

Bhopal: The wandering lone leopard believed to have fled from Kuno Sanctuary!

Sehore: Woman denied medical assistance for delivery, complaint filed at CM Helpline

Sehore: Woman denied medical assistance for delivery, complaint filed at CM Helpline

Bhopal: With dams brimming, MP farmers hopeful of good rabi season

Bhopal: With dams brimming, MP farmers hopeful of good rabi season

Jabalpur: Bishop misappropriated Rs 1,000 crore, Church Union Founder Mission Trustees write to PM...

Jabalpur: Bishop misappropriated Rs 1,000 crore, Church Union Founder Mission Trustees write to PM...