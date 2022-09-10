e-Paper Get App
Child Marriage: Kanataka Police arrest man, parents of girl

The accused Guruprasad is landlord from Chikkabettahalli, the parents of the girl are daily-wage laborers and were lured with the money

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Police arrested a 46-year-old man and the parents of a 14-year-old girl on charges of child marriage in Yelahanka New Town in Bengaluru on Saturday. The police are now hunting for a hunt for the priest who conducted the marriage. The accused husband is identified as N. Guruprasad, a landlord from Chikkabettahalli, The parents of the girl are daily-wage laborers. The police explained that accused Guruprasad had lured the parents of the girl with the money.

The incident came to light when the girl broke down before a PG facility owner, where she came to work with her aunt. The girl told him that she had been married to a 46-year-old man at a temple. The owner of the PG then informed the police.

The police said that Guruprasad's wife had left him years ago and he had no children. After seeing the girl and the plight of her poor family, he approached the parents through an elderly woman. 

He managed to convince the parents to marry their daughter to him for Rs 15,000. The parents told the police that they have three daughters and that poverty forced them to marry their 14-year-old child off to a 46-year-old man. 

The girl, a school dropout, has been sent to the custody of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and is presently kept in a government shelter for women in Wilson Garden, Bengaluru.

