Bhopal: Parents complain against schools stopping online classes

BHOPAL: The move to stop online classes by some schools appears to have snowballed into a major issue. Considering protests by parents in several cities, the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said order issued by the department will be reviewed.

Parents in state capital staged protest on Thursday and Friday. They also met the collector and sought his intervention. Parents had lodged written complaint as well. The parents had mentioned names of some schools, which had stopped online classes and asked them to send their children to schools.

The schools were citing a recent order from the school education department for stopping online classes. “Government has issued clear instructions that schools should start classes with full strength. This is what we are doing,” said a representative of a private school.

Collector Avinash Lavania assured parents and asked DEO to ensure that online classes continue till further orders. “Corona cases are on rise. Moreover, there is no vaccine for children. Why should we put our kids at risk?” asked Pradeep Gupta, a parent, who protested outside collector’s office.

Madhya Pradesh Palak Mahasangh and other parent’ bodies too have registered protest and said they cannot send children to schools without vaccination.

Keeping in view the discontent, school education minister Parmar told a section of media on Saturday that the order will be reviewed. “Schools will continue with the online classes and cannot force students to come to school,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:16 PM IST