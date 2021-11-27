e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:46 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man dupes people impersonating himself crime branch official, held

The accused has been identified as Devendra Sikarwar, a resident of Morena.
FP News Service
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a youth who duped online fund transfer kiosks’ owners impersonating himself as Crime Branch official, sources said on Saturday.

The modus operandi of the accused was that he would go to an online fund transfer kiosk and would ask them to transfer funds in his account. And, once the fund transfer got done, he would show his identity card and introduce himself as sub-inspector posted at Crime Branch, and would ask kiosk owners to come to Crime Branch police station to collect cash against the transfer.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Gwalior, Amit Sanghi said that kiosks’ owners had lodged complaints that they had been duped by a person who impersonated himself as an official of crime branch.

“Crime Branch has arrested the accused identified as Devendra Sikarwar, a resident of Morena. He is being interrogated,” he said.

Sources said that Sikarwar had duped several kiosks’ owners in Morena using the same modus operandi.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:46 PM IST
