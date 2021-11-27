Madhya Pradesh: Tribal leaders of city meet CM in Bhopal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The representatives of various tribal organisations of the city met Chief Minister at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on Friday. They expressed happiness over the decisions taken by the government in the interest of the tribal society.

The representatives of the city’s Tribal Vikas Manch, apprised the Chief Minister about the various demands, problems and aspirations of the society.

The Tribal Vikas Manch expressed its gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh government for preparing the draft of Forest Rights and PESA Act. They said they expected that the government would start handing over forest rights letters to some gram sabhas symbolically on the occasion of revolutionary Tantya Bhil Gaurav Diwas on December 4. They also requested the setting up of a help desk at each tehsil for guidance under PESA law.

Along with this, the government should train the block and tehsil -level government officers and employees about this law. The officials of Tribal Vikas Manch also requested the Chief Minister that the PESA

manual and the list of PESA villages should also be issued as soon as possible. The people of the society also demanded that a Tribal Research and Training Institute should be set up for the tribal area of Malwa under the Devarnya Yojana of the State Government, so that the empowerment and economic uplift of the tribes could be done.

Tribal Vikas Manch urged the government that a tribal research chair

should be established for more than 23,000 tribal students studying in

Devi Ahilya University and a residential tribal hostel of 500 capacity

should also be constructed.

The office bearers of Tribal Vikas Manch urged the Chief Minister that

such a grand complex should be built in Patalpani, Mhow, in which the

lively picturesque life events of all the great men, revolutionaries

and national heroes of the tribal society can be displayed with pride.

Taking cognizance of the above matters, the Chief Minister assured of

appropriate action. Govind Bhuria, Radheshyam Jamle, Punjalal Ninama,

Vikram Singh Mascula of Tribal Vikas Manch Indore were present on this

occasion on behalf of Tribal Development Forum.

