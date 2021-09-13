Bhopal: Panchmukhi Ganesha, a fine specimen of Dokra craft, on display in museum

BHOPAL: Panchmukhi Ganesha, a traditional Dokra craft of Bankura district of West Bengal, is the second Exhibit of Week this month displayed on social media pages of India Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The height and width of exhibit collected from Karmakar community of Bankura in 1997 are 120 cm and 60 cm respectively.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said Panchmukhi Ganesha, an image of the five-headed Lord Ganesha, is a collection that reflects style and precision of traditional Dokra craft of Bankura.

The idol is made using lost wax hollow casting technique (cire perdue), a specialised craft tradition of area. The Karmakar community of West Bengal has been practicing metal craft for generations.

The idol is shown in a standing posture in the middle of a decorated altar. The four hands are depicted in an easeful gesture holding armaments of his divinity. The right leg of Lord Ganesha rests on the back of a mouse, the vehicle of Lord Ganesha.

The idol is crafted with every detail of ornamentation, such as crown, necklace, clothes and armaments. The pedestal of altar depicts two other companions of mice. The image is surmounted by a three-folded canopy topped by a conical finial.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:07 PM IST