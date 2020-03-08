Bhopal owes its beauty to its women rulers: Journalist Amrita Rai

BHOPAL: The credit for beauty of Bhopal goes to a large extent to the fact that it was ruled by women. A world ruled by women is bound to be beautiful.

Journalist Amrita Rai was speaking on ‘Women’s rights and equality’ at Palash Residency on Sunday.

She said women have to think about the glorious past in the present scenario and work for a bright future. “Nowadays, women have freedom of expression through mobile. They can also give new direction to society if they got chance to rule.” She also said that the biggest property of a person is his or her opinion.

Secretary of public relations, P Narhari emphasised that decision making positions may help to bring gender equality and women empowerment.

Senior journalist Girija Shankar said there is need to change the mindset towards women. Film critic Ajit Rai said “In conflict between truth and justice, we should focus on justice. We should talk on women seriously.”

Executive editor of Zee Business, Mumbai, Swati Khandewal said women should recognise their talent and search their own path. “Women should be multitasking as well as optimistic to get success,” she said.

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was organised in which women, working in different filed including journalism have been with ‘Achla’ and ‘Udita Samman.’

Public Relations Society, Bhopal and Sabdhani Coaching Institute, Bhopal organised the event to mark International Women’s Day.