International Women’s Day 2020: IGRMS in Bhopal makes entry free for women

BHOPAL: The entry in Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal was free for women on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day (IWD).

This is the first time that entry has been made free for women on the day. The theme of the International Women’s Day ‘# Each for Equal’ this year.

Garima Anand Dubey honoured the women members as an officer-in-charge of Tribal Habitat and Rock Art centre.

She also interacted with women employees of the museum and explained the responsibilities of every women employee towards building the Museum, as individual and as well as a team.

Soma Kiro, Assistant Curator, OIC of Traditional Technology park open air demo-exhibition, chairperson of women cell and DDO interacted with women museum visitors.

After that Rukmani, part of Pottery Traditions of India (open air exhibition)-Kumhar Para in making became our tour guide and explained the displays to special visitors.