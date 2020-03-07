International Women's Day 2020: Single grandma Sohanbai is Moped Rani of Manasa

Manasa: There is a different social conduct yardstick for a man and a woman. Talks of gender empowerment and equality notwithstanding, the reality is that women are considered secondary vis a vis man in house and work place.

However, breaking the shackles of male chauvinism in rural Madhya Pradesh 60-year-old Sohanbai Gayari has been delivering milk at door step on a motorcycle to meet her daily needs. She drives a moped with cans full of milk dangling on both sides every morning to ensure that her customers are not harried.

With a satisfying smile, she said, “Every phase of my life has taught me a new lesson and prepared for another.”

Hailing from Jaliner village in Manasa tehsil, Sohanbai currently is taking care of her 13-year-old grandson, who was left with her by his parents years ago.

She got married at an early age. The couple had three children, including two daughters and a son. She didn’t lose hope after early demise of hubby and took up the profession to take care of her kids.

Though she is a perfect example of empowerment, Sohanbai is hardly aware of International Women Day or women empowerment. “Even in 21st Century girls are denied education because they are deemed good enough to only become a mother and wife, not a professional,” she laments.

Villagers address Sohanbai as “Moped Rani” (moped queen) or “Bullet Rani” (bullet queen) due to her style of delivering milk on moped unlike other women who go door to door on foot. “Married women are confined behind veils and boundaries of their homes because they are directly related to family’s honour. But what about considering them just humans? There are thousands of small ways in which patriarchy and gender discrimination creep into their daily lives. We need to change this,” she said.

She said, “My husband left at an early age. Few years back, my son and his wife left me alone leaving their child. I’m not worried. I am strong enough to earn livelihood for me and my grandson.

Sohanbai who wakes up at 5 am said her daily routine starts before sun-rise and ends after sun-set. She never thinks about what the society will say about her.

Besides, selling milk she also engages in agriculture work as she wants to send her grandson to good college. It will help her change society opinion about “Single Grandmother”.