International Women's Day 2020: 5 Special Workshops in Mumbai

International Women's Day is tomorrow and while there are innumerable ways in which you can celebrate this occasion, attending a meaningful workshop is definitely one of them.

Whether you are interested in painting or an indoor game like chess or simply need some financial 'gyaan', you can register online for the following workshops and make your Women's day fulfilling in addition to be being special and memorable.

Here are a few workshops which you can definitely bookmark for tomorrow:

1) Be a Fe-money-ist (Women's Day Special Workshop)

Independence in its true essence means being independent when it comes to managing money and in the finance planning sphere as well. This workshop on financial planning and money management skills is designed especially for the new-age woman. Whether you are a finance enthusiast or not, a workshop like this will be quite helpful in developing the ability to take informed decisions.

Some of the giveaways include:

1-Wealth cafe Activity Workbook during the workshop.

2-Know your 'Risk Profile' activity.

3-Start your Investment tool-kit.

4-12 Week Actionable emails for your personal finance.

5-Snacks and coffee will be included in the workshop.

Location: Doolally Taproom, Raj Kutir Apartment, 10 A, E854, Rd Number 3, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052.

Time: 10am to 2pm

Please carry a valid ID proof along with you.

2) Women’s Day special- ‘Be Yourself’ Canvas Painting workshop

Paintology brings to you a canvas painting workshop which will not only motivate you, but also help you to celebrate this occasion in an unconventional style. If you think this is workshop that is best suited only for painters, think again! Here, you will be guided at every step and even if you are not a painter you can take back home a beautiful painting.

Location: Drifters Tap Station, Ground floor, Unit no 3, Adani inspire BKC, G Block BKC, Patthar Nagar, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Time: 2pm to 5pm

Price: INR 1800