International Women's Day 2020: 5 Special Workshops in Mumbai

International Women's Day is tomorrow and while there are innumerable ways in which you can celebrate this occasion, attending a meaningful workshop is definitely one of them.
Whether you are interested in painting or an indoor game like chess or simply need some financial 'gyaan', you can register online for the following workshops and make your Women's day fulfilling in addition to be being special and memorable.
Here are a few workshops which you can definitely bookmark for tomorrow:
1) Be a Fe-money-ist (Women's Day Special Workshop)
Independence in its true essence means being independent when it comes to managing money and in the finance planning sphere as well. This workshop on financial planning and money management skills is designed especially for the new-age woman. Whether you are a finance enthusiast or not, a workshop like this will be quite helpful in developing the ability to take informed decisions.
Some of the giveaways include:
1-Wealth cafe Activity Workbook during the workshop.
2-Know your 'Risk Profile' activity.
3-Start your Investment tool-kit.
4-12 Week Actionable emails for your personal finance.
5-Snacks and coffee will be included in the workshop.
Location: Doolally Taproom, Raj Kutir Apartment, 10 A, E854, Rd Number 3, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052.
Time: 10am to 2pm
Please carry a valid ID proof along with you.
2) Women’s Day special- ‘Be Yourself’ Canvas Painting workshop
Paintology brings to you a canvas painting workshop which will not only motivate you, but also help you to celebrate this occasion in an unconventional style. If you think this is workshop that is best suited only for painters, think again! Here, you will be guided at every step and even if you are not a painter you can take back home a beautiful painting.
Location: Drifters Tap Station, Ground floor, Unit no 3, Adani inspire BKC, G Block BKC, Patthar Nagar, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051
Time: 2pm to 5pm
Price: INR 1800
3) Mandala with Durga - Unwind with Mandala Art with artist Durga Thackeray
For those who don't know, Mandala is an ancient spiritual symbol in Asian cultures. Designing these allows you to experience the joy of mindfulness, peace, tranquility and balance. Take a break from your hectic routines and go for this mandala workshop by the artist Durga, who has been creating mandalas since the young of 11.
ALL THE ART MATERIAL WILL BE PROVIDED
Location: The Gene Box, 302 omega House, Chemtex Lane, Hiranandani Gardens, Sainath Nagar, Powai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400076
Time: 3pm
Price: INR 1800
4) Self Defense Workshop
Learn to defend yourself feel empowered with this practical workshop on self defense. You could build on your existing skills or learn completely new ones. By the end of the workshop, there is a high possibility that you will become increasingly aware about your environement. Book your slots NOW!
FOR WOMEN OF ALL AGES
Location: 11, Parna Kutter Rd, Janki Kutir, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049
Time: 9am
Price: INR 750
5) Women's Day Special Free Chess Class
Location: Girgaon Chess Academy, No. 2, C J 188, Charni Road, behind Bank of India, Bhimrao Wadi, Thakurdwar, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400002.
Time: 10am to 1pm
LIMITED BATCHES ONLY
Contact: 8898668707 or 8779261654
