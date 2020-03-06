International Women's Day 2020: From 'Clueless' to 'Crazy Rich Asians', best chick flicks to watch with your girl gang

This Women's Day if you're planning to ditch the bars and restaurants to spend some time in with your girlies, here's a list of best chick flicks to binge-watch on:
1. Clueless
The cult-classic is every 90s kid's favourite and an ultimate chick flick to watch with your girls. From Cher the baddie to her fashion side-kick Dionne, the Alicia Silverstone starrer has a character for every member of your gang to relate to.
2. Mean Girls
How could we miss this one! Revisit the memory lane and enjoy this high-school drama while you mouth the dialogues with Regina.
P.s. : On Women's Day we wear pink!
3. 10 Things I Hate About You
From Heath Ledger's alluring looks to a perfect 90s high school romance, this one definitely deserves a spot on the list.
4. Confessions of a Shopaholic
Every group has one shopaholic who never admits to being one. You're either Rebecca Bloomwood (played by Rebecca Bloomwood) or Suze, there's no in-between. Watch this bone-tickling flick with your BFFs and have fun deciding who's a shopaholic.
5. Crazy Rich Asians
This romantic comedy will make you cry and laugh throughout the movie. Rachel Chu who's a professor falls in love with a crown prince from Singapore, Nick Young only to be deemed as a gold-digger. Make sure you keep a box of tissues handy while you and your hopeless romantic BFFs enjoying this heart-warming film.
6. Someone Great
It is the story of Jenny, played by Gina Rodriguez and her two best friends Erin and Blair. Jenny has just been dumped by her boyfriend of 9 years and the movie is proof that your girlfriends do make your life better!
