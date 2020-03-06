International Women's Day 2020: From 'Clueless' to 'Crazy Rich Asians', best chick flicks to watch with your girl gang

This Women's Day if you're planning to ditch the bars and restaurants to spend some time in with your girlies, here's a list of best chick flicks to binge-watch on:

1. Clueless

The cult-classic is every 90s kid's favourite and an ultimate chick flick to watch with your girls. From Cher the baddie to her fashion side-kick Dionne, the Alicia Silverstone starrer has a character for every member of your gang to relate to.

2. Mean Girls

How could we miss this one! Revisit the memory lane and enjoy this high-school drama while you mouth the dialogues with Regina.

P.s. : On Women's Day we wear pink!

3. 10 Things I Hate About You

From Heath Ledger's alluring looks to a perfect 90s high school romance, this one definitely deserves a spot on the list.