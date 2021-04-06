Bhopal: Over 100 get jab at Taj-ul-Masajid

Bhopal: More than 100 people were administered the corona vaccine at a camp organised on the premises of Taj-ul-Masajid on Tuesday. It was part of the district administration’s initiative to accelerate the pace of vaccination in the city.

“More than 100 people have been vaccinated till now. The number could rise by the time it concludes,” said SDM and CEO of the State Waqf Board Jamil Khan.

Replying to a question, he said that people from all religions have come here to avail of the benefit. The district administration has only taken the premises of the Taj-ul-Masajid to increase the pace of vaccination.

The state government had urged community leaders to come forward to increase the pace of vaccination after which such initiatives were taken by most of the communities. People residing in Sajeda Nagar, Shaheed Nagar, Pari Bazar, Vajpayee Nagar, Royal Market and Eidgah Hills were the main beneficiaries of this vaccination camp. People working in the offices near the historical mosque and shop owners took the jab at this camp.