Bhopal: Religious leaders come forward for vaccination after chief minister’s appeal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Religious leaders have taken initiative to give push to the vaccination drive amidst increasing cases of corona. A vaccination camp was organised at Haidery Jamaatkhana on Wednesday.

Earlier, Shahar Qazi too got vaccinated to give message to the residents of Bhopal. About 300 people from Dawoodi Bohra community got their first dose of vaccination on Wednesday. Two teams of doctors and medical staff carried the drive. Mehmood Bhai Janeali, Shoeb Bhai, Abbas Bhai Sara played a key role in making arrangements for the beneficiaries.

Local community head Aamil Saheb took this initiative 18 days back and was vaccinated. He appealed to community members to go for vaccination, said spokesperson of community, Hakimuddin Saify.

SDM Jameel Khan said special camps are being organised with help of community members so that vaccination is done fast and covers most vulnerable sections of the society. Help of religious leaders is also being taken to make the people aware.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to religious leaders to play important role to stop spread of coronavirus and promote vaccination.