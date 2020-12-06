Bhopal: OTT won’t be able to kill off theatres, says actor, scriptwriter and music director Piyush Mishra

Bhopal: “Theatres won’t die in the country despite a large number of films releasing on over-the-top (OTT) platforms due to Covid-19 pandemic,” says actor, scriptwriter and music director Piyush Mishra. He made the statement during an interaction with mediapersons at the MP School of Drama (MPSD), Bhopal, on Sunday.

Mishra said films were being released on OTT because of a compulsion and, once a vaccine for Covid-19 was developed, people would again start flocking to cinemas and auditoriums to watch films and plays. He said that watching films on TV and mobile screens could never be a substitute for viewing them on big screens. He praised the MP School of Drama foe resuming normal activities, including staging plays and holding classes for students.

On drug controversy

On the drug controversy in the film industry, Mishra said the problem was everywhere in the country, including at educational institutes, but only the film industry was being targeted. “The film industry isn’t only for glamour, but it has also contributed a lot to the country. There are many people from the industry — Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood and I — who have helped people a lot during the lockdown,” the actor said. “Corona has taught me a lot. I did all household chores, except cooking, during the lockdown,” he added.