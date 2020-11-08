Does the rise of OTT platforms spell the doom for Bollywood? Here's what Twitter say

The debate whether the OTT platforms can take over Bollywood might have seemed very far-fetched around this time last year. Although the OTT platforms were consistently churning out interesting content, the Hindi film industry was also turning a new leaf with content-driven cinema making the ‘actors’ replacing the ‘stars’ as the new ‘heroes’ of Bollywood.
However, in the last few months, as the pandemic forced people to stay inside the safety of their homes, shutting down movie theatres among other industries, the movie viewing has gone through a tectonic shift. The lockdown has acted as a catalyst to the already booming OTT space. And one is increasingly faced with this question… are the days of Bollywood coming to an end? Also, with even Bollywood movies getting OTT releases, is it shutters for the movie theatres?
Ahead of FPJ's The Bombay Debate on the topic, we asked Twitterati their opinion. Check out the result of the opinion poll:
You can also watch the debate with industry experts analysing both sides of the 'OTT OR Bollywood' debate.
Event: The Free Press Journal Debate
Motion: OTT OR Bollywood, which is the way forward for the Indian film industry
Where to watch: You can watch the debate on Free Press Journal's YouTube Channel and ABP Live
Time: 5:30 PM IST, November 9, 2020
Moderator: Roshan Abbas
Participants:
Vikramaditya Motwane
Kunal Kemmu
Shiladitya Bora
Sayani Gupta
Sumeet Vyas
Rajesh Krishnan
Akshaye Rathi
Judges:
Poonam Dhillon, Film actor
Prof Alok Rai, Vice Chancellor Lucknow University
Dinkar Gupta, IPS, DGP Punjab Police
