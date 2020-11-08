Does the rise of OTT platforms spell the doom for Bollywood? Here's what Twitter say

The debate whether the OTT platforms can take over Bollywood might have seemed very far-fetched around this time last year. Although the OTT platforms were consistently churning out interesting content, the Hindi film industry was also turning a new leaf with content-driven cinema making the ‘actors’ replacing the ‘stars’ as the new ‘heroes’ of Bollywood.

However, in the last few months, as the pandemic forced people to stay inside the safety of their homes, shutting down movie theatres among other industries, the movie viewing has gone through a tectonic shift. The lockdown has acted as a catalyst to the already booming OTT space. And one is increasingly faced with this question… are the days of Bollywood coming to an end? Also, with even Bollywood movies getting OTT releases, is it shutters for the movie theatres?

Ahead of FPJ's The Bombay Debate on the topic, we asked Twitterati their opinion. Check out the result of the opinion poll: