Bhopal: Bishna Chouhan builds 'Box Theatre' to offer stage for local artistes

The facility would be available free of cost to all artistes. “All they will be required to do is to inform me a day in advance. I will publicise the event but the responsibility of inviting people to attend would be that of the organiser,” she said.

Wearing masks would be compulsory for the audience as well as the performers.

The Theatre has two walls – one black and the other covered with Madhubani paintings. “Devendra Sharma Joshi who has designed the place and Abhiskeh Gawande, who is making the paintings, are not charging a penny from me,” she said.

“It is my way of returning something to society,” said the artist, who is in the field of theatre for last 24 years. She was a part of Rangmandal, the theatre repertory of Bharat Bhavan and was also a member of Nat Bundle, the theatre group of Alakhnandan. She now runs her own theatre group called Sagar Guncha.

The entire expenditure on the Theatre has been borne by Bishna. “I had to take loans from my friends. I am not seeking funds from anyone,” she said, adding that the Theatre would be inaugurated later this month.

Platform for children

Bishna Chouhan is planning to provide children a platform for showcasing their creative talents. She would be holding ‘Bal Sabha’ every Saturday. “Children will be able to show their paintings, sing a song or recite a poem on the stage,” she said. Sudesh Vankhede, a musician, will train kids on Tuesdays and Thursdays. She had organised a 50-day theatre workshop for children of 5-16 years age group during the corona lockdown. “Since the end of the workshop, the children were pestering me to continue to teach them. Their parents were also happy as it ensured that the children kept away from TV and mobile phones for at least two hours every day,” she said. Besides acting, now she also plans to introduce children to basics of Natyashastra.