Bhopal: Organisations demand pension for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four organisations working for victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy have written to chief minister's principal secretary Manish Rastogi apprising him of the fact that 470 widows are still waiting for their social security pension.

The organisations include Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Employees Union, Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha, Bhopal Group for Information and Action and Children against Dow-Carbide.

The letter states on the 36th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy, the government assured the victims that they would get pension.

ìThe promise is still not fully implemented. 470 gas victim widows are not being given pension and the main reason for this is the negligence of the administrative officers of the department concerned. Out of 470 widows, 394 are those have been waiting for their pension for more than 7 years,î stated the organisations in the letter.

As per organisationsí letter, pension is being given to only 4,426 gas victim widows since April 2021 while hundreds of other widows are still running from pillar to post to get it. No officer has any answer why these widows should not get Rs 1,000 per month as pension for which they are eligible and when the pension will be given.

The organisations have also written to additional chief secretary, health, and demanded prompt action.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:05 PM IST