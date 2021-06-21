Bhopal: Only vaccination can keep the third wave at bay, say doctors

BHOPAL: The state government has vaccinated 1.5 million people at the mega vaccination drive on Monday. Now, 20% of people in the state have been vaccinated. Nearly 10.6 million people have, so far, been jabbed in the state.

According to doctors, if 50% of people are vaccinated, the state will remain safe. They say in the coming two months, if the same number of people is vaccinated as was done on Monday, the third wave of the virus will have minimal impact on the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has laid emphasis on vaccination after the second wave of the pandemic has waned.

The mega drive of vaccination was to continue from July 1 to 3. After Prime Minister Narendra Modiís guidelines, the date was advanced from July 1 to June 21.

The way the mega vaccination drive was launched indicates that there will be improvement in the number of vaccinated people.

According to a cardiologist, Dr R K Singh, vaccination is the only way to keep the third wave of the virus at bay.

According Dr Singh, the virus does not easily die out. It remains dormant and becomes active after a few days or a few months.

The danger the virus poses can be lessened only if the maximum number of people are vaccinated, which will also control the number of deaths, he says.

According to a senior officer of the health department if the department continues to get vials, the speed of the vaccination drive will be maintained.

He further says that the state is in touch with the Central Government so that the supply of jabs is maintained.

The state is bracing for continuing vaccination drive in the coming two months.

For that reason, vaccination drives will be organised on the pattern of the mega campaign so that maximum number of people can be jabbed.