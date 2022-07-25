Bhopal: Only science, technology, innovation can make MP Atmanirbhar, says MP Council of Science & Technology DG Anil Kothari

Bhopal: Workshop organised on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only science, technology and innovation can make Madhya Pradesh ‘Atmanirbhar,’ said director general of MPCST Anil Kothari.

And all the technical and educational institutions of the state should work together to develop the proposed science, technology and innovation policy of the state, he added.

Kothari was speaking in a workshop at Lake View Residency in the city on Monday. MP Council of Science & Technology (MPSCT) had organised the workshop to seek suggestions from experts for drafting Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2022 of the state.

He said that after studying the history of science over the past 75 years, the policy should be made for next 25 years

Council advisor Tasneem Habib introduced the proposed policy focusing on the Sustainable Development Goals. Senior Policy Research Fellow, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India Soumya Pathak, gave detailed information about the various rankings of Madhya Pradesh.

Advisor of Madhya Pradesh State Policy and Planning Commission, Bhopal, Rajdeep Singh informed about the present situation of Madhya Pradesh and why science technology and innovation policy is necessary for MP.

Vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University professor Sunil Kumar Gupta said that all technical and educational institutions should work together to make good policy. He said that sharing of resources is an important task, which we need to do.

Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Fee Regulatory Commission Professor Ravindra Kanhere said that work should be done on the identified problems of the state. Emphasis should be on the inclusion of conservation of natural resources, he said.

Professor Ruchir Gupta, an expert from IIT BHU, stressed on organising a special session on science communication for primary schools to impart scientific vision to children.

About 25 institutions from in and around Bhopal took part in the event. The programme was designed by the senior principal scientist of the Council. Dilip Kumar Soni was the coordinator.