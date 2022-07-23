Bhopal: Institution Innovation Council at Oriental College of Technology

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that change and innovation are synonymous with each other. The stages of development proceed only through change, he added.

He said that innovation was a necessary process, which makes the present system of society more useful and meaningful. Minister Yadav was addressing the Regional Meet programme of Institution Innovation Council (IIC) at Oriental College of Technology in Bhopal on Friday.

He said, “Innovations have taken place in every era. Innovation does not just mean doing new things, innovation is also doing something in a new way. The Government of India has established an Innovation Cell with the objective of systematically promoting culture of innovation in all the higher education institutions of the country. These initiatives will encourage young students to come up with new ideas and turn them into ideals.”

Dr Sunil Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi Technological University said, “Main objective of IIC is to provide a vibrant environment for local innovation, startups and entrepreneurship. We have to fulfil our dreams. The problems have to be solved by globalising the Indian knowledge system. It is necessary and important to connect people of all dimensions to solve problems.”

Amit Dutta, Director, Student Development Cell of AICTE, gave information about Parakh Portal and Vidyanjali Portal. Deepan Sahu of the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell shared detailed information of IIC and Startups. Oriental Group chairman Praveen Thakral, AICTE Regional Officer CS Verma, representatives of various institutions and a large number of students were present.