Bhopal: Online complaint model for fees regulation soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent confrontation between parents and the school education minister, the school education department is preparing an online model for complaints on overcharging of fees by the private schools.

A senior official of the department confirmed that an online complaint redress system was being made to address the problem of overcharging of fees by private schools. It could take around a fortnight to launch this system, he added.

Briefing about the grievance system, the official said that parents could file their complaints online. A time limit will be set for the officials to respond and accountability of the officials will be fixed. The complaint would be verified and an official will be deployed to take the complaint to its logical conclusion. Accountability will be fixed at all levels.

The school education department, after the confrontation with parents, had shot off a letter to the collectors of all the districts to keep an eye on private schools overcharging fees. The collectors have been advised to form committees at the district level and take action on complaints where fee hike is done in violation of the Fee Regulation Act by more than 10%.

According to the fee regulation system, no private school can increase fees by more than 10% without the approval of the district committee that has representatives from among parents, as well.