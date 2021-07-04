Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh sees 47 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 50 recoveries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 47 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the tally to 7,89,983 and toll to 9,009, an official said.

He said 50 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which increased the recovery count to 7,80,495, leaving MP with 49 active cases, including 98 in Bhopal and 95 in Indore.

"Indore's caseload rose by 11 to touch 1,52,878 and that of Bhopal increased by 13 and reached 1,23,169, while both the districts did not report any death in the last 24 hours, leaving the toll in Indore and Bhopal unchanged at 1,391 and 972 respectively. Not a single coronavirus case was reported in 37 of MP's 52 districts," the official informed.

With 73,900 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 1.23 crore, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,983, new cases 8, death toll 9,009, recovered 7,80,495, active cases 479, number of tests so far 1,23,73,136.