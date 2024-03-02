Bhopal: One-Sided Love Leads To Murder Of Youth 3 Days Before Wedding

Representative image

Barigarh (Chhatarpur): A love triangle led to the murder of a youth in Bindua Ka Purwa village under Jujhar Nagar police station on February 28 just three days before his wedding. The fact came to light after the police arrested the culprit and recovered a country-made gun used in the crime, a few empty cartridges, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from his possession.

One of the mobile phones belonged to the murdered youth, the police said. The murderer was the lover of the woman with whom the youth's wedding was fixed. At a press conference, superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said the body of Indrapal Ahirwar had been found in farmland near Binduyan Ka Purwa village.

A 20-year-old youth, Rahul Ahirwar, resident of Mania village under Chandla police station, was detained in connection with the murder, Sanghi said. After detaining the youth, when the police quizzed Rahul, he confessed to having committed the crime, Sanghi further said. Rahul said he had a one-sided love affair with the girl with whom Indrapal was going to get married and advised him not to tie the knot with her.

She is a resident of Luv-Kush Nagar. To get the wedding cancelled, Rahul contacted Indrapal through social media and called him to a farmland and asked him not to marry the girl. But when Indrapal did not agree, Rahul whipped out a country-made gun and shot him dead, Sanghi said. After arresting Rahul, the police sent him to jail, Sanghi said, adding that the police were inquiring into how he got the country-made gun.