 Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Set To Enter Madhya Pradesh From Rajasthan's Dhaulpur
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Set To Enter Madhya Pradesh From Rajasthan's Dhaulpur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Set To Enter Madhya Pradesh From Rajasthan's Dhaulpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Dhaulpur, Rajasthan, where his helicopter landed at the police line. Shortly after, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to begin, starting from Morena district in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leaders spread rose petals on the road at the Rajghat Bridge over the Chambal River.

In Dholpur district of Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi's roadshow has commenced. Several leaders, including PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, Opposition leader Umang Singhar, and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh, arrived at the Chambal Rajghat to welcome Rahul Gandhi.

On Friday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh arrived in Morena to assess the preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' before its entry into the state.

