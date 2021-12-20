Bhopal: One lakh advocates strike work over bench-bar conflict

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Over 1 lakh advocates were on strike in Madhya Pradesh on Monday to protest against growing conflicts between bench and bar in courts. The lawyers went on strike to protest against unhealthy work environment in courts. In Indore, judges misbehaved with lawyers, an issue that snowballed into a major controversy. They have demanded to shift judges from Indore.

Madhya Pradesh bar council chairman Vijay Chaudhary said strike was to show solidarity. With talk between the bench and bar, the issue can be resolved. 'We will try to create a healthy working atmosphere,' he added.

District Bar Association president Advocate PC Kothari said strike is peaceful. It was one day strike on Monday. 'We want better coordination between bench and bar,' he added.'

State Bar Council chairman Shailendra Verma (Jabalpur) said onus lies on advocates and judges to make atmosphere conducive so as to give right message to society.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 08:01 PM IST