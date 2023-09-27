Bhopal: One Held For Duping Man Of ₹22L

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man who had fraudulently sold a house located in the Misrod area to another man for Rs 22 lakh and had been absconding.

The police added that the accused has four similar cases registered against him in Delhi and Rajasthan.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) RB Sharma said that the accused has been identified as Vikas Shukla (43). Two months ago, in July 2023, he sold a house located in Danish Nagar of Misrod to another man by impersonating its owner, for Rs 22 lakh. Later, when the buyer went to the house, he learnt that it belonged to someone else and he was duped. He approached the police, who registered an FIR against the accused and began searching for him.

A reward of Rs 5,000 had also been placed on his head. On Wednesday, the police got a tip-off that the accused was at his house in Awadhpuri. They swooped down on him and took him into custody.

Read Also Bhopal: ASP Among 15 Cops Hurt In Clash

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)