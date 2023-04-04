Bhopal: One dies, another injured as truck rams into motorcycle

Accident | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One person died while another one was injured as a truck hit them in Nazirabad on Monday, the police said.

The police added that both of them were sent to hospital, after which one of them succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The Nazirabad police said deceased Praveen Kumar (24) was a native of Harda. He had gone to his friend Nandkishore Malviya’s house on Monday, after which both of them decided to travel to Berasia by bike. Praveen decided to ride the bike while Malviya was riding pillion.

As soon as they reached near the turning point at Parsaura village, a speeding truck rammed into them. As a result, they fell on the ground and sustained grievous injuries. Locals rushed them to the hospital immediately. Praveen succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning. Malviya is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and have launched a hunt to nab him.