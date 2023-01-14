Bhopal: One booked for duping man in the name of selling car, probe on

One booked for duping man in the name of selling car, probe on | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Hanumanganj police have registered a case of fraud against a man for duping his friend on the pretext of selling his car, the police said on Saturday.

Hanumanganj police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant, Mayur Rajdev (28), who is a resident of Old Sindhi colony of Bhopal, approached the police on Friday. Rajdev, in his complaint, told the police that he was in a bid to sell his car in November 2022. Owing to the same, one of his friends, identified as Shami Ali, had approached him and said that he could help him in selling his car.

Ali told Rajdev that the selling price of the car would be Rs 2.8 lakhs. After Ali assured him of selling the car and handing him over the said amount, Rajdev gave him the keys of the car. Ali allegedly assumed possession of the car himself and did not sell it.

When Rajdev enquired about an update in this regard, Ali began making flimsy excuses and then went out of Rajdev’s touch after some time, following which, Rajdev approached the police and registered a complaint against the accused.