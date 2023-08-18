Bhopal: One Booked For Assaulting Man Standing In Queue

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have registered a case against a man for physically assaulting another man who had been standing in ticket queue to wait for his turn at the Rangmahal Talkies, located in TT Nagar on Tuesday, the police said.

The accused had smashed the victim’s head with the buckle of his belt, following which he sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. According to TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi, the complainant, Nitesh Hariyale (20) had gone to the Rangmahal Talkies to watch the Sunny Deol-starrer film “Gadar 2”. He was standing in the queue and was waiting for his turn, when another man tried to slide into the queue and stand before Hariyale. Hariyale resisted the act, after which the man landed in an argument with him.

As the argument intensified, the man took out his belt and smashed Hariyale’s head with its buckle, following which he began bleeding. The man fled away from the spot threatening him, saying “My name is Shiva Batham and I am a listed criminal. If you approach the police, I will kill you”.

Hariyale was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was given primary treatment. On Thursday, he approached the police and lodged a complaint against Batham.