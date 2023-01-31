Bhopal: Obsolete computers at police station to be replaced in 2 years

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The outdated, overloaded computers at 1,100 police stations of the state will be replaced in two years, said officials here on Tuesday. The computers are in bad condition because of their poor maintenance. In some police stations, there is no proper place to keep computers.

The computers were installed under Government of India run programme - Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) - in 2009. Every police station has four computers beside printer, UPS and other equipment.

The ADG (state crime record bureau) Chanchal Shekhar told Free Press that the government had approved Rs 106 crore for upgradation of computers. “Till date, 2000 computers have been replaced and in coming two years, 4,000 computers will be changed, which have high-end technology with 32 GB- RAM and 500 TB storage and many other specifications,” he added.

The state came 2nd in resolving crime through CCTNS programme. The state has received the award given by National Crime Records Bureau. He also added that the police were taking help of programme in taking action against traffic violators. The challans are sent to houses of drivers for violating traffic rules.

Read Also Bhopal: Khelo India gets off to a colourful start

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)