Bhopal: Khelo India gets off to a colourful start

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) kicked off at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal on Monday. Singers Shaan and Neeti Mohan added dash of colour to the event. More than 20,000 spectators were present at the stadium which was dolled up like a bride. A splendid laser show and fireworks mesmerised the audience.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the games with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia. He declared the Games open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the athletes through a video message, saying, “Indian athletes have earned respect not just for themselves but for the whole of nation. It is a proud moment for us that our athletes have created many records and have broken their own.”

Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister of State (Independent Charge, Government of Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh Mama Natung were also present.

Shaan and Neeti Mohan and anchor Jay Bhanushali captivated the audience.

The 100-meter-long stage showcased the culture of the state.

Chouhan announced Rs 5 lakh for the athletes who will make the state and country proud in the international events. He said, “Khoob Khelo Aur Hindustan Ka Dil Dhadkado (Play as much as possible and thrill your country).”

Chouhan also urged young athletes not to lose heart if they are defeated, saying, “Winning and losing is part of game but the spirit of sports matters.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)