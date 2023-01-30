e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Stolen vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh seized, 1 held

Bhopal: Stolen vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh seized, 1 held

On Sunday, the team apprehended Shabbir Khan (30), a native of Sehore, from Nishatpura. When he was questioned, he confessed to stealing it earlier from Aishbag.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police station staff arrested a man on charges of vehicle-lifting on Monday. The police seized six bikes and an e-rickshaw from accused.

As per instructions of senior police officials, a police team scanned footage of the CCTV cameras installed in which they spotted a suspicious man taking a bike towards New Jail Road in Bhopal.

On Sunday, the team apprehended Shabbir Khan (30), a native of Sehore, from Nishatpura. When he was questioned, he confessed to stealing it earlier from Aishbag.

He also told the police that he stole five more bikes and an e-rickshaw from Ayodhya Nagar, Ashoka Garden and MP Nagar. Khan was taken into police custody, while all stolen vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from his possession.

Read Also
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from Feb 1
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Six shops gutted in fire at trade fair in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Six shops gutted in fire at trade fair in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Light rain in Morena keeps farmers happy

Madhya Pradesh: Light rain in Morena keeps farmers happy

Bhopal: Stolen vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh seized, 1 held

Bhopal: Stolen vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh seized, 1 held

Khelo India 2022 begins with Kho-kho competition in Jabalpur; Watch

Khelo India 2022 begins with Kho-kho competition in Jabalpur; Watch

Bhopal police now can boast of its own cyber forensic lab

Bhopal police now can boast of its own cyber forensic lab