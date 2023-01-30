Bhopal: Stolen vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh seized, 1 held

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police station staff arrested a man on charges of vehicle-lifting on Monday. The police seized six bikes and an e-rickshaw from accused.

As per instructions of senior police officials, a police team scanned footage of the CCTV cameras installed in which they spotted a suspicious man taking a bike towards New Jail Road in Bhopal.

On Sunday, the team apprehended Shabbir Khan (30), a native of Sehore, from Nishatpura. When he was questioned, he confessed to stealing it earlier from Aishbag.

He also told the police that he stole five more bikes and an e-rickshaw from Ayodhya Nagar, Ashoka Garden and MP Nagar. Khan was taken into police custody, while all stolen vehicles worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from his possession.

Read Also Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from Feb 1

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)