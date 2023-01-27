Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from Feb 1 | Image: Tata Motors (Representative)

Tata Motors on Friday said it will increase prices of its internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicle range by 1.2 per cent on a weighted average basis from February 1.

The company has been passing along part of the cost increases brought on by regulatory changes and an increase in overall input costs after absorbing a sizeable percentage of those costs, according to a statement from the automaker.

Depending on the variant and model, the weighted average increase will be 1.2% as of February 1, 2023, it was said.

In the domestic market, the company offers a variety of models including Nexon, Harrier, Safari, and Punch.

