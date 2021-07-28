Bhopal: OBC Mahasabha take on to streets in Bhopal demanding 27% reservation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Other Backward Castes (OBC) Mahasabha gathered in the state capital Wednesday morning and moved on to gherao the CM House but were stopped and arrested. Hundreds of members from across the state had reached Bhopal despite heavy rains in different parts of the state.

The members assembled at Ambedkar Park in Tulsi Nagar.

National secretary of the organization, Dinesh Kumar said that the OBC population in state is 51% and the state government is creating obstacles in implementation of 27% reservation for the OBCs.

‘Government is playing against sentiments of the OBCs. This could be judged by the fact that provision of only 6% reservation has been given to the OBCs in recruitment in the National Health Mission. Moreover government has also reduced the scholarship for the OBCs,’ said convener Lokendra Gujar.

The protest is on in Bhopal till filing of this report. Several members of the OBC were rounded up by the police at Second Number Stop while others were still sloganeering demanding implementation of 27% reservation.