Madhya Pradesh: Reservation should be based on an economic criterion, says Minister Usha Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for culture and tourism Usha Thakur stoked a controversy on Wednesday by saying that reservation should be based on economic criterion.

Thakur, however, hastened to add that the reservation would depend on the atmosphere as created by the system based on Constitution and society.

The minister who recently announced that she would take Rs 100 for selfie with her from people to donate the amount to the party (BJP) fund was talking to newspersons on the sidelines of a programme held at the state BJP office on Wednesday.