Bhopal: OBC Mahasabha office-bearers skip ACP court

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): OBC Mahasabha office-officers skipped appearance in court of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) TT Nagar on Saturday over their announcement to ëgheraoí Chief Ministerís house on Sunday.

For the first time in commissionerate of police system a notice was served to office-bearers of any organisation to appear in the court of ACP to explain their position, said the police.

The OBC Mahasabha had announced to lay siege to CM House on Sunday. The members are opposing state governmentís move on the panchayat elections and planning to register their objections through demonstration.

ACP Umesh Tiwari served notice to OBC Mahasabha office-bearers on Friday to appear in his court on Saturday and record their statement on their proposed demonstration at CM House scheduled for Sunday.

The Congress leaders has raised objection on the police action. ACP Tiwari told Free Press that police station in-charge of TT Nagar had presented the proposal in which it was stated that the leaders of Mahasabha were planning to stage massive protest on Sunday.

He added that they had input about the programme in which large number of people had been called for demonstration. The police suspected that the protest could turn violent and pose a law and order problem. Besides, the demonstration was been carried out without prior permission.

The ACP further added that the notice was served on Friday to members, including office-bearer Dhamendra Singh Kushwaha. They were called to appear before the court to record their statements on Saturday. But none of them appeared into the court till Saturday evening.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath objected to the police action. 'OBC Mahasabha is going to stage lay siege of CM house on January 2 in a peaceful manner, but the government of chief minister Shivraj Singh is trying to suppress the movement. OBC office bearers claimed that they are been threatened and detained in various police stations and notices too have been served to them', he added.

'Don't know why the Shivraj government fears OBC people. The government did not want to hear them and also did not want give benefits to them'.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:29 AM IST