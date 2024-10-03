Bhopal: Numerous Obstacles Began To Arise In Lives Of Leaders While Residing In Certain Houses

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The career of some politicians, living in a few bungalows in the state capital, has always been on the line. When many senior politicians were living in these bungalows, their career either abruptly ended or they confronted many obstacles.

On the contrary, when they left these places, their career was back on track. But the aim is not to create any fear-psychosis in the mind of those who are staying in these bungalows. Nor is there any intention to call such places inauspicious. Yet the record of the career of those who lived in these houses was bleak.

House number B-32, 74 Bungalow

Many obstacles began to crop up in the career of the politicians to whom the bungalow number B-32 was allotted. During the tenure of Uma Bharti as chief minister, it bungalow was allotted to the then minister Sunil Nayak. When he was living in this bungalow, he was ousted from the ministry.

Afterwards, he was murdered during an election, and no other politician took this bungalow for longtime. It was then handed over to a former minister Jagdish Muvel, but his political career also abruptly ended. When the MP from Bhopal Alok Sharma was the Mayor of the city, he was allotted this bungalow.

When Sharma left the house, he got tickets for assembly and parliamentary elections. During the assembly election, former MP Nakul Nath was allotted it, and the Congress’s election war room was set up in it. The Congress’s performance in the election was poor. Nakul, too, lost the election.

B-11, 74-Bungalow

House number b-11 located in 74-Bungalow was allotted to former minister Laxmikant Sharma who, during his stay in this place, was caught in Vyapam scam and sent to jail. Sharma’s political career ended and he died during the corona pandemic. It was then allotted to former leader of opposition Satyadev Katare who, during his stay in that place, was afflicted with serious illness and died of it. The bungalow was allotted to the then minister OPS Bhadoria who was denied a ticket in the assembly election. It has been recently allotted to Minister for Women and Child Welfare Department Nirmala Bhuria.

House number B-19 in 74-Bungalow

There is another house B-19 located in the 74-Bungalow area. Political career of the residents of this bungalow had been upsetting. It was allotted to the then union minister Kantilal Bhuria. During his stay in this bungalow, he lost the Lok Sabha election. When Alok Sanjar was the MP of Bhopal, he was allotted this house, but during his stay there, he was denied a ticket for the parliamentary election.

When present Leader of Opposition Omang Singhar was a minister in the Kamal Nath-led Congress government, he was allotted this bungalow. During this stay there, he courted controversies, and, after a few days, the Congress fell. The bungalow was allotted to former minister Prem Singh Patel who lost the assembly election. It has been recently allotted to minister, Rakesh Shukla.

Few places give off negative energy

Sadhna Goswami, Astro Vastu Consultant said that such difficulties occur in a few houses as they give off negative energy, but it neither be seen nor be felt. We can only get a grasp of it when something negative happens to us. Sometimes inauspicious planetary configurations also cause such problems. These are all collectively called ‘Vastu Dosh’.