Bhopal: NSUI performs ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya’ for CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI workers performed a ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya,’ for the Chief Minister for conducting online examinations in colleges and universities at PCC office in the city on Tuesday.

The event was organised under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh NSUI's medical wing state coordinator Ravi Parmar following the Corona guidelines. The workers were equipped with masks, sanitisers, gloves and caps. Parmar said that the third wave of the pandemic was at its peak in the state and Omicron was spreading like wildfire. “But the government is adamant about conducting examinations online. We have demanded to conduct online examinations. We laid siege to universities across the state, but to no avail. The life of the students may be endangered,” he said.

NSUI state spokesperson Samarth Samadhiya said they performed a yagna to give wisdom to the Chief Minister to conduct online examinations. “That way, the students will be safe from coronavirus infection and will also protect their families from getting infected,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:34 AM IST