Bhopal: NSS volunteers give trials for Republic Day parade in Delhi

Bhopal: A selection camp was organised at SECT college premises for National Service Scheme volunteers on Wednesday for the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi, said NSS officer of SECT college though a release.

At least 100 students took part in the trials from across the city. Principal Satyendra Khare inaugurated selection trials along with the selection committee members. NSS officer of Barkatullah University Anant Saxena, Rahul Parihar and Narvaria are members of the committee.

Khare told the participants about the importance of NSS in a student’s life while Parihar motivated them to give their best. Narvaria shared his experiences of different camps he has been part of lifelong.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:02 AM IST