Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:02 AM IST

Bhopal: NSS volunteers give trials for Republic Day parade in Delhi

Around 100 students take part in trials from across the capital.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal: A selection camp was organised at SECT college premises for National Service Scheme volunteers on Wednesday for the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi, said NSS officer of SECT college though a release.

At least 100 students took part in the trials from across the city. Principal Satyendra Khare inaugurated selection trials along with the selection committee members. NSS officer of Barkatullah University Anant Saxena, Rahul Parihar and Narvaria are members of the committee.

Khare told the participants about the importance of NSS in a student’s life while Parihar motivated them to give their best. Narvaria shared his experiences of different camps he has been part of lifelong.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:02 AM IST
