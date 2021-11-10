Bhopal: Security beefed up ahead of Prime Minister’s visit on November 15

BHOPAL: The Bhopal district administration has issued an order for owners of hotels and lodges to ensure police verification of their visitors, as per police officials. The police have stepped up security in state capital ahead of visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15.

Bhopal police have begun gathering details of high-rise buildings. The hotel and lodge owners of the state capital have been ordered to provide details of their visitors at nearest police station. The administration has also sought details of laborers engaged in construction work at sites too.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 06:20 PM IST