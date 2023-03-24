Bhopal: NSA accused held for smuggling adulterated milk products

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special team of the Bhopal crime branch nabbed an offender against whom a case had been registered under the National Security Act (NSA). The accused, who was engaged in smuggling adulterated mawa and paneer, was on the run for the past four years, official sources said.

The Crime branch learnt on Thursday about the NSA accused Mushtaq Ali, being spotted in the scrap yard located at close quarters to the Gunga police station of the city. Senior officials immediately constituted a team, which left for the spot and apprehended the accused.

Ali had as many as nine cases of smuggling adulterated paneer and mawa registered against him. He was involved in the offence since 2019 and had been escaping from the clutches of the law since then, as he had come under the police scanner, officials said.