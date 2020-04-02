Bhopal: Now, all queries on coronavirus issues in a single click on your mobile

BHOPAL: Now, you will get all your queries related to COVID-19, resolved, in a single click on your mobile.

The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) has introduced a new feature in the Bhopal Plus App.

The users will have to fill a form on the app and seek help through it. The users will get their queries sorted in both Hindi and English languages.

In case anyone needs any help, it will be informed to the administration, health department, transport and civic body. The app is already in use and the users will have to update it for the new feature.

The app has three levels and the users will get the help under three categories. The three categories are emergency services, national and district level services and services related to the local civic body.

The users only have to fill the form with all required information. The users will get help at all the three levels. Under the emergency services, the users will to get help for food, oil and other medical requirements.

There will be a column for filling details of those persons who have travel history. Similarly, issues like sanitation, etc will be forwarded to the civic body.

Queries on the app will be linked to the help desk of BSCDCL and will also be linked to the CM helpline. Besides, the users can also contact the toll free number of the Bhopal Plus App 18002330014. There is a corona emergency support window on the app. The app will also be integrated to the ICCC.