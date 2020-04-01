Bhopal: Corona patients to be treated at Hamidia, Chirayu Hospital and BMHRC

BHOPAL: Hamidia Hospital, which was identified for treating Covid-19 cases has begun to take care of people suffering from other diseases.

JP Hospital, too, has started following suit. Those who are down with covid-19 will be treated at AIIMS, BMHRC and Chirayu Hospital.

A large number of people, suffering from diseases other than Covid-19, visit Hamidia Hospital and JP Hospital.

As Hamidia Hospital stopped treating such patients, those who had to undergo dialysis faced a lot of problems.

While people needing dialysis moved from pillar to post, those who have other diseases could not get treatment. Besides, several operations were pending.

As many as 600 beds have been arranged at Chirayu Hospital alone. Four corona positive cases have been found in the state capital.

Many a suspect has been quarantined and samples of some sent for testing. In some cases, reports are awaited.

Against this background, three hospitals have been kept aside to treat corona positive cases.