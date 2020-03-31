Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: West Central Railway to operate parcel trains in Bhopal divisions for essential commodities from today

BHOPAL: West Central Railway (WCR) will operate parcel trains in Bhopal divisions covering several stations for proper supply of essential commodities during the lockdown. No passenger will be allowed to travel in such trains as these trains will be operated to transport only essential commodities.

Train Bhopal-Gwalior (00143/00144) will be operational from April 1. On every Wednesday, Friday and Monday, it will leave for Gwalior till April 13 at 7 am. Similarly, from Gwalior the train will leave at 9 am on every Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday from April 2 to April 14.

Similarly, Bhopal-Khandwa train (00146/00145) will start from April 1 till 13 and it will leave Bhopal at 9 am on every Wednesday, Friday and Monday. From Khandwa, it will start at 9 am from April 2 till April 14 on every Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday.

Itarsi-Bina (00175/00176) will ply via Jabalpur and Katni from April 1. From April 1 till April 13, it will leave Itarsi station at 7 am on every Wednesday, Friday and Monday. It will leave Bina at 7 on every Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday from April 2 to April 14.