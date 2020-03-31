First coronavirus death in Palghar; Vehicles other than of essential services to be confiscated, warns Police

A 50-year-old man succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Palghar district at a private hospital on Tuesday evening. He was admitted in the hospital on March 28. This is the first death due to COVID-19 in the district and 11th in the state of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, despite the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, several people could be seen roaming freely on the streets and on vehicles. Taking this into account, the Palghar Police on Tuesday warned that vehicles, apart from those used for essential services, will be seized if they are found roaming on the road during the lockdown.