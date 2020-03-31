First coronavirus death in Palghar; Vehicles other than of essential services to be confiscated, warns Police

A 50-year-old man succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Palghar district at a private hospital on Tuesday evening. He was admitted in the hospital on March 28. This is the first death due to COVID-19 in the district and 11th in the state of Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, despite the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, several people could be seen roaming freely on the streets and on vehicles. Taking this into account, the Palghar Police on Tuesday warned that vehicles, apart from those used for essential services, will be seized if they are found roaming on the road during the lockdown.
In accordance with the Epidemics Act 1897 and section 144 CrPC imposed by the state government, the collector has prohibited movement of vehicles, other than ones used for essential services, a release issued by the police stated.
District superintendent of police Gaurav Singh published a list of 16 essential service vehicles that are permitted to ply, and vehicles used for medical emergencies are exempted from the order, it said.
Meanwhile in Maharashtra, 72 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302 on Tuesday. These new cases are 59 from Mumbai, 3 from Ahmednagar, 2 each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vashi Virar, said the State Health Department.
(With PTI inputs)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)