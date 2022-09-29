Bhopal: Not my daughter but her husband killed twins for Rs 5 lakh, says woman’s father

Murder accused Sapna Dhakad being taken to jail | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Father of 27-year-old Sapna Dhakad who allegedly killed her newborn babies, both twins has accused his son-in-law of killing the babies while claiming his daughter did not kill them.

Gulab Singh Dhakad, father of Sapna, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of her own newborn twins (sons), alleged that his son–in-law Brijmohan Dhakad, killed the newborn twins for Rs 5 lakh and not his daughter.

“We could not fulfill the demand of Rs 5 lakh of our son-in-law”, Gulab Singh added. Sapna hails from Berasia and he was married to Bhopal-based Brijmohan Dhakad. The couple lives in a slum in front of Kolar Guest House at the turning of Patrakar Colony to Chuna Bhatti.

Gulab Singh, talking to Free Press said, “Actually, I have 5 daughters and all are married. Sapna is the youngest. Matriculate Sapna was married 7 years ago. Initially, everything was good between Brijmohan and Sapna.”

Gulab Singh said, “Brijmohan started harassing Sapna after one year of their marriage. First, Sapna gave birth to a girl child and these were twins. Brijmohan started harassing Sapna to bring Rs 5 lakh to bring up their children. Brijmohan mentally tortured Sapna.”

“Even Brijmohan twisted arms of Sapna threatening to kill the children if she does not bring the money from her parents. She told the story and we were helpless.”

“My son-in-law Brijmohan killed the twins and forced Sapna to dump their bodies. The Police have arrested the wrong person in this case.”

Brijmohan Dhakar, talking to Free Press said, “We have BPL ration card for which we get sufficient grains. So we do not have any scarcity. We are three brothers. So there are no financial constraints. The allegation that we have demanded Rs 5 lakh is baseless. Even after marriage, we have not demanded a single paisa. We are also in a state of shock that how can a woman kill her own newborn twin sons.”

