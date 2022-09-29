Bhopal: Woman accused of killing her newborn twins sent to jail

Murder accused Sapna Dhakad being taken to jail | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Sapna Dhakad (27), a resident of a slum area on Kolar Road, who allegedly killed her newborn babies, both twins, has been sent to jail, the TT Nagar police said on Thursday. But before she was sent to jail, she blubbered and requested not to send her to jail.

The bodies of her two children who she claimed went 'missing ' from TT Nagar on September 23 were found in Habibganj area on September 27, during a search operation by the police.

Police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told media that his department was suspecting that the mother Sapna Dhakad (27) could be the killer of the children.

“The police took the woman in confidence and she shared the horror story. In her statement she stated that on September 23 she left home in Habibganj area and near a building in Ravishankar Nagar she strangled her children and threw them in the backside of the building and came to TT Nagar”, the TI added.

The police searched for the babies and their bodies had decomposed 70 per cent. They were sent for post-mortem and after the report came, the woman was arrested under section 302 of the IPC and was sent to jail. The police have also taken DNA samples of both the husband and wife including the children.